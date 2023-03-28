Braden Watson (center), Mauricio Gallegos (left), Isaac Cervantes (right) and coach Mario Laque represented Center Point High at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships in Abilene.
Braden Watson went on to win first place in the 114-pound division in the state powerlifting championships. He became the first boys powerlifter in Center Point school history to earn an individual state championship.
Braden Watson (center), Mauricio Gallegos (left), Isaac Cervantes (right) and coach Mario Laque represented Center Point High at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships in Abilene.
Braden Watson went on to win first place in the 114-pound division in the state powerlifting championships. He became the first boys powerlifter in Center Point school history to earn an individual state championship.
Friday and Saturday, Center Point High School sent three powerlifters to Abilene, where they competed in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
Of the three competitors — Braden Watson, Mauricio Gallegos and Isaac Cervantes — it was Watson who earned first place in his weight division. Watson competed in the 114-pound division, Gallegos competed in the 148-pound division, and Cervantes competed in the 198-pound division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.