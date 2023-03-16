Wednesday evening, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team suffered an 8-4 defeat in Johnson City. Coming into the game, Center Point had been on a roll with five wins in its last six games.
Things started out promising for Center Point. RBI singles from Destiny Johnson and Maria Diaz in the first and third innings helped Center Point jump out ahead 2-1. Johnson, who was hit by a pitch in the third, later came around to score an unearned run in that frame. After three and-a-half innings, the Lady Pirates enjoyed a 3-1 lead over the Lady Eagles.
