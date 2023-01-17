In boys basketball, the Center Point Pirates suffered an 80-35 defeat in Johnson City. Center Point now stands at 3-13 overall and 0-5 in district play.
Prior to their latest setback, the Pirates fell to Goldthwaite on the road, 60-34 on Friday, Jan. 13. In that contest, Nick Davidson led the way offensively with 11 points for the Pirates while teammate Alex Hernandez also reached double figures with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.