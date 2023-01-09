On Saturday, the Center Point Pirates boys basketball team traveled to Mason High School for a morning contest.
It turned out that the Pirates were without two of their starters in the lineup. Short handed, the Pirates lost to Mason 75-20. Alex Hernandez was Center Point's leading scorer with nine points.
