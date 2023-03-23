It was a difficult evening for the Center Point baseball team Tuesday night as they lost to the visiting Junction Eagles 16-4 in five innings. The loss drops Center Point’s overall mark to 1-6 and 0-4 in district play.
After allowing four runs in the top of the first to Junction, Center Point scored two of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Senior Derrick Dominguez got things started with a leadoff walk for the Pirates. Dominguez then stole second base and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. After that, Casey Vincent was able to drive in Dominguez with an RBI line drive single through the middle of the infield for Center Point’s first run of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.