On Friday evening, the Center Point Lady Pirates basketball team suffered a 55-12 home loss at the hands of San Saba.
Jazmin Gonzalez, who left the Lady Pirates girls soccer match earlier in the night to participate in the basketball game, led Center Point in scoring with five points.
