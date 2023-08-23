The Center Point Lady Pirates lost their home volleyball game to visiting San Antonio Memorial on Tuesday night, 10-25, 24-26, 17-25.
Collectively, the Lady Pirates had 15 kills in the ballgame. Maria Diaz, Isela Martinez and Cobee Beckerson each had four kills apiece. Berckerson, a freshman, also contributed with four aces in the match.
