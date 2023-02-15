The Center Point Pirates boys basketball team closed out its regular season schedule Tuesday night with a 77-26 road defeat to the San Saba Armadillos.
Sophomore Jesse Segura led Center Point in scoring with five points. It was a difficult season on the court for the Pirates who did not qualify for the postseason with an overall mark of 2-16 and a district record of 0-8.
