Tuesday night, the Center Point Pirates boys basketball team could not protect their home court as they were on the losing end of a 64-46 final against Junction.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Derrick Dominguez was Center Point's leading point producer on the night with 14. Jaron Cooper also reached double figures with 10 for the Pirates in defeat.
