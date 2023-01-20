Friday evening was a tough defeat for the Center Point boys basketball team. They were beaten soundly at home by San Saba, 64-37. With this latest setback, the Pirates now sit at 3-14 on the season and 0-6 in district play.
Derrick Dominguez scored 20 of his team's 37 points on 8-of-25 shooting from the field for Center Point. Nick Davidson also reached double-figures with 10 points for the Pirates.
