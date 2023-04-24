4-24-23 Center Point vs Johnson City BB101313.jpg

Center Point Pirate Jose Castaneda (22) catches a deep fly ball in right field Monday against Johnson City.

Monday night was Senior Night for the Center Point Pirates baseball team. It was the final game in the high school careers of Derrick Dominguez and Nick Davidson.

It turned out the Johnson City Eagles spoiled Center Point’s celebration plans, as they defeated the Pirates 17-4 in seven innings. By virtue of the loss, Center Point ended the year with one district win.

