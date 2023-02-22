On Tuesday, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team earned a 10-0 home win over Ingram Tom Moore in five innings.
Center Point pitcher Kaylee Blackledge pitched five perfect innings and struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. Offensively, the Lady Pirates collected eight hits and scored at least one run in all five innings of the game.
