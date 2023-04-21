It was another incredible effort from Center Point standout senior pitcher Kaylee Blackledge Tuesday evening on Senior Night.
As she led her club past Goldthwaite in a 9-0 win, she struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work. It not only capped off a no-hitter, but it was Blackledge’s fifth no-hitter of the season. In the process, Blackledge also surpassed 900 career strikeouts and stands at 911 heading into Center Point’s next game.
