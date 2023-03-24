In local softball Friday night, the Center Point Lady Pirates (10-11) took care of business at home against the San Saba Lady Dillos. Center Point was a 12-2 winner in five innings, making it four victories in the last five games.
After three innings, the Lady Pirates led 5-0. Center Point took advantage of some early San Saba miscues to build the lead. With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Lady Pirates rallied for three runs in the frame. Jasmine Pena scored from third base on a passed ball for Center Point’s first run. Then with the bases loaded, a single by Destiny Johnson helped push two more runs across the plate before the inning’s conclusion. She went 2-for-4 at the plate.
