Monday night, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team earned a 10-3 victory over Mason. With the win, Center Point extended its win streak to five games.
Kaylee Blackledge picked up the win for Center Point and totaled 17 strikeouts in seven innings of work. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and walked just two batters. Offensively, Blackledge was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
