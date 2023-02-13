The Comfort Bobcats basketball team lost at home Friday night to the Brady Bulldogs, 59-50.
The Bobcats found themselves trailing 32-19 at intermission, but cut the deficit to within five at 40-35 after periods of play. However, Brady was able to spoil Comfort's comeback bid as they outscored the Bobcats 19-17 in the final quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.