It was a high-scoring contest that went into extra innings Friday night. Eventually, visiting Brady outgunned the Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors softball team.
Brady defeated Ingram by a final tally of 19-14. Seven full innings was not enough to settle the issue as both clubs were deadlocked at 13-13. In the top of the eighth, Brady rallied for six runs which ultimately determined the winner of the game. Ingram pushed across a run in the final half inning before the game’s conclusion.
