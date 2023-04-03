With seven total votes, Braden Watson of the Center Point boys powerlifting team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of March 20-25.
Aiden Rendon of the Ingram boys baseball team received five votes. Riley Dill of the Tivy girls basketball team ended the week with a pair of votes. Jaden Frausto of Tivy boys basketball recorded one vote.
