On Friday night, the Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team improved their season mark to 7-9 with a 62-33 victory over the Junction Eagles.

Jaydin Steward of Comfort was the game's leading scorer with 18 points. Jovani Zapata had eight and Caleb Van Geffen chipped in with six for the Bobcats.

