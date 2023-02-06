On Friday night, the Comfort Bobcats basketball team earned a 52-36 road win over the Florence Buffalos.
At the half, Comfort held a slight 23-21 advantage. Then in the third quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Buffalos 20-0 to seize control of the ballgame. It was Comfort's second win of the year in district play. Jaydin Steward led all scorers with 12 points for Comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.