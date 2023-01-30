In boys basketball, the Comfort Bobcats suffered a 60-27 road defeat at the hands of the Llano Yellow Jackets Friday night.
Joel Lozano was the only Bobcat in double figures with 15 points on the night. With the loss, Comfort's record stands at 11-17 overall and 1-4 in district play.
