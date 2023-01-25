The Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team lost a tight one to the Brady Bulldogs on the road Tuesday, 46-41.
The setback drops Comfort's season mark to 11-17 and 1-3 in district play. Joel Lozano tied a game-high with 15 points for Comfort. Jovani Zapata also chipped in with nine points for the Bobcats in defeat.
