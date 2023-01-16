The Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team suffered its first district defeat of the season Friday night when they lost at Blanco, 64.34.
Jovani Zapata was Comfort's leading scorer with 11 points. Meanwhile, Trevin Young paced all scorers with 17.
