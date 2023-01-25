The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors basketball club suffered a 51-26 road defeat Tuesday evening at the hands of the Blanco Lady Panthers. With the loss, Ingram's record drops to 6-22 on the season.
It was a difficult night offensively for Ingram as no player reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Alec Alvarado led the Warriors with eight points. After the game, Ingram head coach Jessica Fiero said she was pleased with the club's effort level on offense, but admitted she needs to see more defensive intensity moving forward.
