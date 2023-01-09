The Lady Warriors girls basketball team was unable to overcome the Blanco Lady Panthers Friday night at Warrior Gym in Ingram.
Blanco came out on top by a wide margin, 45-27. Alec Alvarado was Ingram's high scorer in the game with seven points. Madison McClintock posted six and Allie Piper tallied five for the Warriors.
