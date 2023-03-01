Tuesday night, the Center Point softball team opened up its district schedule with a 13-0 road win over San Saba in six innings. With their second straight win, the Lady Pirates now stand at 5-9 on the season.
Center Point scored at least one run in all six innings. Offensively, the Lady Pirates collected 11 hits on the day.
