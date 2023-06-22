The accolades keep coming for former Center Point softball player and Texas Tech-bound Kaylee Blackledge.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association named Blackledge to three of its prestigious postseason teams. She was named as a Conference 2A All-State performer, a 1A-4A Softball Legacy All-Star and a 2A Academic All-State student in the classroom.
