Center Points Kaylee Blackledge (00) slides home for a score against Mason on March 10. In Center Point's most recent game this past Wednesday in Johnson City, Blackledge recorded the 800th strikeout in her varsity pitching career.
This past Wednesday, a Center Point standout softball pitcher recorded a statistical milestone in her high school career.
Lady Pirates senior Kaylee Blackledge notched her 800th varsity strikeout in an 8-4 road defeat to Johnson City. She struck out 11 batters total in the ballgame and also contributed offensively with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Blackledge now has 808 career strikeouts heading into Center Point’s next contest Tuesday at Goldthwaite.
