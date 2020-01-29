After Zahra Cross dropped a career-high 26 points during Schreiner’s 77-69 win over Southwestern on Saturday, after the freshman point guard had finished helping the Lady Mountaineers win their third straight game, she visited with her father, Martize Cross.
She always looks forward to these postgame chats. Since she was in the second grade, she and her dad have bonded over the sport. Zahra Cross’ dream has always been to play college basketball. Martize Cross, a former AAU coach, helped it come to fruition. He spent hours practicing with his daughter. He attends all her games and is her biggest supporter. But he also never shies away from offering her constructive criticism.
“I’m honest with her,” Martize Cross said. “If she didn’t have a good game, I tell her what she did wrong … I don’t try to sugar coat anything to her.”
He couldn’t find any faults with her performance on Saturday. Instead, he simply said he was proud of her.
Saturday, though, wasn’t the only time Martize Cross has been a proud father this season. He’s loved watching his daughter play in her first college season. So has everyone else at Schreiner. Zahra Cross leads the team in scoring (11.3 points per game), helping the Lady Mountaineers (8-9, 6-4 SCAC) rebound from a dreadful start. After losing their first five games, Schreiner has moved to No. 5 in the SCAC standings, winning four out of their last five games. During that span, Zahra Cross has averaged 17 points per game and has shot 41.2 percent from the field. The Lady Mountaineers hope to keep rolling Friday when they visit Centenary.
“I think she brings a lot to the table,” Schreiner coach Samantha Davidson said. “She’s quick, she’s athletic. She can get to the rim anytime she wants. She has a high basketball IQ, which is really good for a freshman. She can create for her teammates and knockdown a shot. She is really a complete player, not to say she can get better in some areas. She has all the major areas we look for in a player to be successful.”
Zahra Cross’ success this season can be traced to her relationship with her dad. Martize Cross coached her older brother Williams Martize Jr. Cross’ AAU team, the Capital Area Tarheels, so Zahra Cross practically lived in the gym as a child. He then coached his daughter’s team when she was in the sixth grade. That team finished second at a national tournament in Dallas.
When Zahra Cross was in high school, the two practiced basketball at least three times a week. During the summer before she attended Schreiner, Zahra Cross and her dad trained harder than ever. They consulted Elite Guard Training’s website, following college and professional workout plans. Before she departed for college, Martize Cross gave her some advice that has continued to help her at Schreiner:
“You have to show that you are ready to play and accept any role that you have on the team.”
And she was ultimately given a rather crucial role — operating Schreiner’s offense as a freshman. Zahra Cross, though, tries not to view herself as a freshman.
“I feel like if you look at yourself as a freshman all the time then you are kind of knocking yourself down,” Zahra Cross said. “I look at myself as a ball player.”
That mindset has allowed her to flourish at the point guard position. In just her third college game, she finished in double figures, scoring 11 points in a 84-50 loss to Hardin-Simmons. She’s continued to grow since.
On Saturday, she delivered her best performance of the season. All that was left to do was celebrate. This entire season, the Lady Mountaineers have tried to get their coach to dance. Davidson told her players it would only happen if they won both games this past weekend. After their triumph over Texas Lutheran, Davidson fulfilled that promise.
Then, after she had witnessed Davidson showcase her moves, Zahra Cross found her father, the person who inspired her to love basketball in the first place.
But inside Davidson’s office on Tuesday, Zahra Cross emphasized that she isn’t satisfied. She knows people outside the program still underestimate the Lady Mountaineers and that they are viewed as perpetual underdogs. She wants to help change the perception of Schreiner women’s basketball.
Her father, meanwhile, is excited to watch her continue to accomplish her goals.
“It’s been amazing,” Martize Cross said. “She was excited after that game and she was proud that they won. But she has higher goals. She wants to do that consistently and help the team win consistently.”
