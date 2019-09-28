After being outscored 199-6 in their first four games, Harper’s Longhorns needed a change. They came into Friday night’s game against Menard winless, banged up and, maybe, a bit discouraged.
All of that was erased by an impressive comeback Homecoming night victory, 28-27.
“The kids just kept their nose to the grindstone and they have worked hard,” first-year coach Mark Kirchhoff said. “We just needed to get into a ball game, and keep our heads up.”
Early on it looked like it was going to be much of the same when Menard jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead, and some probably thought it might be good to be watching TV on a Friday night.
However, the Longhorns battled back with a running attack led by Joel Helfrich, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a 27-yard run, and by Sean Baethge, who scored twice, and who had a pivotal run for a first down that sealed the win.
Last week, Harper was missing 12 players, but for the first time this season Kirchoff had most of his team healthy.
WHAT’S NEXT
Harper has a bye before an Oct. 11 showdown at Center Point.
