FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz will have surgery next week in New York to repair a tendon issue in his groin area that bothered him throughout the season while he was a point-a-game player.
General manager Jim Nill said Friday that Hintz played through "an avulsion injury of the left adductor tendon," which he explained was a small chunk of bone attached to the adductor pulling away where the tendon attaches to the pelvis area.
