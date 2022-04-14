DALLAS — UTSA has placed a department-record 277 student-athletes on the 2021-22 Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced Thursday.
“We are so proud of these student-athletes for earning a spot on the commissioner’s honor roll,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. “To set a department record with 277 Roadrunners honored this year is a huge accomplishment and a credit to their hard work and dedication.”
