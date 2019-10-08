Early in the second set of Tivy’s three-set win over Memorial, Savana Trahan was a tad perplexed.
She wasn’t quite sure why her coach, Stephanie Coates, had called a timeout so early in the set. Moments earlier, she also wondered why her friends were distributing white placards in the student section before the second set.
“I was wondering what those were,” Trahan said. “But I didn’t really think too much about it.”
In other words, Trahan had no idea she was nearing a significant milestone. Earlier in the season, Coates knew her senior libero had to be close to reaching 2,000 digs, so she began researching Trahan’s career stats. She couldn’t find her freshman numbers on Maxpreps, so she called former Tivy coach, Jason Roemer, to obtain them. Ever since then, Coates and her staff closely monitored Trahan’s digs. When they realized she entered Tuesday’s match against Memorial 13 digs shy of 2,000, they secretly planned to give her accomplishment a suitable celebration.
“We tried to keep it a secret,” Coates said. “We really wanted to make a big deal out of it.”
They succeeded in both departments. When Trahan dove to stop the ball from grazing the court, both assistant coaches, Megan Aragones and Holly Baughman, turned toward Coates and hollered, “That’s it!”
That’s when Coates called the timeout. When Tivy’s students turned the placards over, Trahan noticed they all had the number
“2,000” emblazoned across them.
That’s when she realized she had achieved another special milestone in her Tivy career.
While Tivy’s fans gave her standing ovation, her teammates presented her with a blue banner during the timeout. After the brief celebration, the rest of the match went according to plan. The Lady Antlers (25-11, 8-3 District 26-5A) were never threatened, winning 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10 to snap a two-match losing streak. Keirson Jalowy posted a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs. Ally Scheidle registered a triple-double: 17 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs. Paige Melcher contributed eight kills and five aces.
Trahan led Tivy with 22 digs.
“It was really sweet,” Trahan said of the celebration. “I really appreciate all my friends coming here and celebrating that with me. It’s really nice (to get 2,000 digs). It’s really rewarding for the hard work that I’ve done.”
Trahan really has invested a ton of energy into Tivy’s volleyball program. As a four-year starter, she helped the Lady Antlers reach the regional finals during her sophomore season. As a senior, she’s helped a Tivy team that starts four sophomore exceed preseason expectations; the Lady Antlers still have a chance to finish second in the district. Even when they encountered their first dose of adversity last week — losing two five-set matches after holding t- Trahan remained positive, encouraging her teammates to keep pushing.
Tuesday’s match, then, was a chance to celebrate Trahan’s contributions to the program.
“It doesn’t matter where we are, she is always that person who is leading the team,” Coates said. “You don’t just get 2,000 digs. You play club. You drive to San Antonio to play club. You get all those extra
reps.
“I’m super proud for her, super happy for her. This is great for the program. … I couldn’t have a better example for those kids going forward and what they need to do.”
