FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd looks at an official after a foul was called against his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, June 25, 2021, eight days after Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach Monday along with new general manager Nico Harrison.
Kidd returns to the Mavericks nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency for what ended up being his final season as a player in 2012-13. Kidd finished his career with the New York Knicks.
