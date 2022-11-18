The Tivy Antlers picked up a pair of wins Thursday during pool play of the Shoes For Two Invitational, a regular season tournament which is being held at Austin High School.
Competing in Pool D, Tivy defeated Burnet in its first Thursday matchup, 75-50. Senior guard Quinten Vega set the tempo early and erupted for 15 points in the first half for the Antlers. Although he did not score in the second half, Vega's point total represented the team-high for the game. Senior center Robert Jackson contributed with 13 points, and senior guard Jaden Frausto added nine in the win.
