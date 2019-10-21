The postgame atmosphere at Our Lady of the Hills on Friday could be described as bittersweet.
On one hand, coach Chris Ramirez and his players were disappointed they lost, 43-22, to Bulverde Bracken, considering they had several opportunities to earn a signature win over one of the strongest teams in TAPPS six-man football. On the other hand, Ramirez was extremely proud of his players’ performance, leaving the game optimistic about the rest of the season. If the Hawks (1-4, 0-2) play the way they did Friday, they should win the remaining three games on the schedule to make the playoffs.
There are other reasons to be excited about the rest of the season. The Hawks have already played their toughest games; their final three opponents have a combined record of 4-17. More importantly, junior quarterback Luke Martinez, who broke his left forearm in the second week of the season, could return as early as this Friday when
OLH hosts Temple Holy Trinity.
Martinez’s imminent return changes the complexion of OLH’s offense. It would allow senior Cody Davis to return to running back, enabling him to wear down defenses with his physical style of play. It would also give senior Brian Casillas more opportunities to shine at receiver. Even with Ramirez restructuring OLH’s offense after Martinez’s injury, Casillas has been a nightmare for defenses this season, averaging 11 yards per touch this season.
With Martinez healthy again, my guess is that Casillas will feast on OLH’s final three opponents.
