The Ingram Tom Moore volleyball team didn’t leave San Angelo with a championship this weekend, but that didn’t stop the Lady Warriors from continuing to prove that they will be a championship-caliber team this fall.
The Lady Warriors fell to Class 5A El Paso Jefferson in the finals to finish second in the silver bracket of the Nita Vannoy Tournament, but they delivered some of their best performances so far this season, according to coach Tony Vela. Ingram (10-3) went 4-2 during the tournament, including a two-set victory over Class 6A Del Rio.
“We played teams that were bigger and more physical than us, and I’m proud of the way we battled against them,” Vela said in a statement to the Kerrville Daily Times. “Our goal going into the weekend was to compete at a high level, consistently. We were able to do that more and more throughout the weekend. We are pleased with where we are, but look forward to getting in the gym and preparing for our next opponent.”
The Lady Warriors will face high-level competition again this week, playing matches against Class 4A school Hondo and Devine on Tuesday.
Tivy volleyball goes 3-3 at Boerne Tourney
Tivy volleyball coach Stephanie Coates continues to remain excited about her team’s potential.
The Lady Antlers split their six matches at the Boerne Greyhound Tournament this weekend, enjoying wins over Blanco, Bandera and Fredericksburg while falling to LaVernia, San Antonio Christian School and South San. But none of the results from the six matches changed Coates’ opinion that the Lady Antlers could be a really good team if they continue to improve.
Senior libero Savana Trahan had at least 10 digs in all six matches, while sophomore setter Ally Scheidle registered at least 15 assists in every match. And junior Keirson Jalowy continues to blossom as an outside hitter, leading Tivy in kills in three matches.
“Our chemistry is getting better as is our volleyball IQ as a team,” Coates said in a statement to the Kerrville Daily Times. “Our returners are leading the charge and our younger players are being coachable and getting better every day. We continue to work on minimizing unforced errors while playing aggressively.
“I have seen a lot of growth over the last few weeks.
