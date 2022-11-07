On Friday evening, the Llano Yellowjackets (10-0) had too much firepower for Ingram Moore (4-6, 1-5). The Warriors came up short on the road by a final score of 49-6. It was their fifth consecutive defeat.
Llano's ground game totaled 190 yards and four touchdowns on the night. Meanwhile, Yellowjackets quarterback Briggs Green threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also added 26 yards rushing on four carries.
