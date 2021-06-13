LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-78 on Sunday.

Wilson made 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Liz Cambage added 14 points and Kelsey Plum scored 13 for the Aces (8-3), who won their third straight and sixth of their last seven.

