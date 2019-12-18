Every time Jared Zirkel watched a Georgia football game this season, he felt the pressure. Every moment when Bulldogs’ placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship trotted on to the field to attempt a field goal or kickoff was a reminder that Zirkel’s own opportunity to kick at Georgia was quickly approaching.
Admittedly, such a realization was a little daunting, although Zirkel himself is no stranger to kicking in high-pressure situations. On Sept. 7, 2018, the Tivy senior drilled a 59-yard field goal in the Antlers’ win over Fredericksburg. Two weeks later, he nailed the game-winning, 46-yard field goal in Tivy’s 30-27 win over rival Boerne Champion. Understandably, he began receiving interest from college football programs across the nation. In June, he gave a verbal commitment to Georgia, his mother Trinette Zirkel’s alma mater. Colleges, however, continued to recruit him — Texas, UTSA, Army and the Air Force Academy all expressed interest.
But on Wednesday, Zirkel closed his recruiting on Early National Signing Day. He will enroll at Georgia for summer classes.
Zirkel possesses all the attributes to thrive at the next level. He’s also spent years preparing for this opportunity, training with Kicking World founder Brent Grablachoff during off-seasons.
Then again, Zirkel also realizes it’s impossible to simulate the pressure of kicking in a SEC game in front of tens of thousands of spectators, and millions more watching on television. But he’s ready to embrace the challenge.
“I’m obviously really excited,” Zirkel said. “Rodrigo really set the standard high. Hopefully, I can do a good job. I am definitely not as good as him now, but maybe some day I will get there.”
Zirkel entered this fall with high expectations. He wanted to receive national honors, maybe even attempt to break the record for longest field goal in high school history. His senior season, though, didn’t follow that script. He spent most of the year nursing a strained right quad. He only attempted six filed goals this season.
“The injury pushed everything back and put some stuff into perspective,” Zirkel said. “I just had to get better from that and I did. … The injury is now 99.9% better.”
On Wednesday, Zirkel was focused on his future, celebrating his commitment with friends and family.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Zirkel said. “I hope to take advantage of it. I am super stoked getting to play there.”
In honor of Early National Signing Day, here is an update on other Tivy players who are considering playing at the next level:
Trapper Pannell
Pannell has also attracted attention from several Division-I programs. Sam Houston, UTEP and Incarnate Word have all given him offers, and for good reason. Tivy’s quarterback showcased his athleticism this season, passing for 2,714 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 656 yards and 14 scores.
Pannell takes a visit to Sam Houston on Jan. 18 and will likely make a decision after that.
Brooks McCoy
McCoy received his first college offer from West Texas A&M on Tuesday. The wide out earned unanimous first-team, all-district honors after snagging 61 receptions for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“It really feels good to be noticed by a college coach,” McCoy said. “I’m just hoping I can be a part of a program with a winning tradition like Tivy.”
GONZALO HERNANDEZ
Hernandez finished his high school career as District 14-5A Div. II’s Defensive Lineman of the year after recording eight sacks and 19 tackles for a loss. He hopes to continue to wreak havoc at the college level. At the moment, Texas Lutheran is a possible destination.
