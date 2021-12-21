COMFORT — The Comfort Deer pieced together a strong second half effort, but fell short against Nixon-Smiley at home, 41-38, Tuesday night.
Erin Alt scored 10 points to lead the Deer. Ashlynn Rodriguez added seven points. Daniela Hernandez and Meghan Davis scored six points each. Kallie Doss, Denise Ceja and Emily Rivera rounded out scoring for Comfort (8-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.