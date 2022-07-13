Harper Ladyhorns Head Coach Gina Lumpkins and Ladyhorn volleyball starter Talli Millican participated in the 2022 Texas Girls Coaching Association All-State All-Star Game in Arlington on Tuesday. Lumpkins was an assistant coach for the Red All-Stars and Millican was a player for the Blue All-Stars. The Red Team won in three sets, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-13.
