The Tivy High School Athletic Department held a signing ceremony for Layne Zales on Wednesday at Tivy High School. Zales announced he will play football at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.
Zales was accompanied by his parents, Mellissa and Michael Zales. He plans to major in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.