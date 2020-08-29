Kortney Carmouche had 14 kills and Kaylee Blackledge had a season-high 29 setting assists to lead Center Point to a comeback victory against visit Leakey on Friday, 3-1.
After dropping the first set, 25-17, the Pirates roared back in the second set with Carmouche leading the way with five kills. Teammate Victoria Beckerson had four kills in her four attempts in the set.
