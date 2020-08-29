ScoreSlate.jpg

Kortney Carmouche had 14 kills and Kaylee Blackledge had a season-high 29 setting assists to lead Center Point to a comeback victory against visit Leakey on Friday, 3-1.

After dropping the first set, 25-17, the Pirates roared back in the second set with Carmouche leading the way with five kills. Teammate Victoria Beckerson had four kills in her four attempts in the set. 

Center Point High School volleyball 2020 schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 5 p.m. Bracketville
Aug. 14 4 p.m. Knippa Win 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/multimedia/collection_b9deed64-df03-11ea-b4d4-8f74617ed6c5.html
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Comfort
Aug. 21 6 p.m. at D'Hanis
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Utopia Loss 3-1
Aug. 28 6 p.m. Leakey Win 3-1
Sept. 1 6 p.m. Sabinal
Sept. 11 5 p.m. Johnson City
Sept. 18 5 p.m. San Antonio Stacey
Sept. 22 6 p.m. Junction
Sept. 25 5 p.m. at Medina
Sept. 29 6 p.m. Harper
Oct. 2 5 p.m. San Antonio Lee
Oct. 6 6 p.m. Johnson City
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at San Antonio Stacey
Oct. 16 5 p.m. at Junction
Oct. 20 6 p.m. Medina
)ct)ct. 5 p.m. at Harper

Girls volleyball: Center Point 3, Leakey 1

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Leakey 25 19 21 17
Center Point 17 25 25 25

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.