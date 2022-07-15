The city of Kerrville’s lifeguard team, the Kerr Villains, competed at the Central Texas Lifeguard Competition in New Braunfels on Monday. This was a regional competition event.

They finished in second place in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation competition, third in the first aid competition and third overall.

