Ingram Tom Moore enjoyed one of the best volleyball seasons in school history this fall, as the Lady Warriors continued to achieve one milestone after another.
On Thursday, they fell three points shy of experiencing another special moment.
The Lady Warriors dropped the first two sets in their area round match against Hallettsville at Judson High School, but refused to wilt, winning the next two to force a decisive fifth. But they couldn’t finish the rally, falling to Hallettsville in five sets (15-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 12-15) to finish the season with a 34-7 record.
“We battled,” Ingram coach Tony Vela said.
Junior Anna Crittenden led Ingram with 23 kills and 24 digs, while junior Karlie Bonam supplied seven kills, three blocks and 12 digs. Sophomore Makenna Gelsone registered eight kills, 32 assists and nine digs.
And here’s the good news for the Lady Warriors: They only graduate one senior (Ansley Gelsone) this season. In other words, they are poised to contend for titles next year as well.
“We will be back next better and stronger,” Vela said.
