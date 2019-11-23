FLORESVILLE — Kneeling around the 20-yard line of Eschenburg Field, the Tivy football players listened in silence as the Tivy Marching Band played the school’s alma mater for the final time this season.
Many of them had just played their final football game; many of them had tears streaming down their faces as the band played. They believed all season they were going to make a deep playoff run. But during Friday’s area round game against Calallen, they discovered there’s a reason Wildcats’ coach Phil Danaher has won 400 games in his tenure at the school.
The Wildcats are disciplined, and they play physical. They proved that Friday in Floresville, collecting 635 yards of offense and 10.2 yards per play to earn a 53-35 win over the Antlers (10-2).
Calallen scored on its first four possessions and dominated with the run.
“Those guys were the most physical offense that we played all year,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “But what they did different was they were averaging about three to four quarterback runs. What they did different was they ran their same run plays, but they followed the quarterback back underneath it. That had us outnumbered that way. We adjusted and put a little different defense together at halftime.”
Tivy’s effort, however, was never in question, their desire was never in the question. They fought until the end.
“I hate it for them,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “It’s a good group of kids. We had opportunities, and we just didn’t get it done at the right time. … When we really needed something to happen, we just couldn’t get it done.
The Antlers never stopped fighting against the Wildcats, but they struggled slowing the Wildcats rushing attack.
Senior quarterback Trapper Pannell, who was 22-of-39 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns, gave Tivy a 7-0 lead by uncorking a 29-yard touchdown pass to Cole Miears (8 receptions for 108 yards).
Calallen, though, was relentless by trapping Tivy’s defensive tackles and breaking tackles at the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcasts took a 24-14 halftime lead.
After the defensive adjustments, Tivy came out ready to stop the Wildcats in the second half.
The Antlers forced a three-and-out on Calallen’s first possession of the second half. Two plays later, Pannell connected with Colten Drake for a 39-yard touchdown to slice the deficit to 24-21.
Tivy’s defense then forced a 4th-and-6 at their own 41-yard line. The Wildcats elected to go for the first down. Their quarterback Jarrett Garza was hit at the line of scrimmage, but shrugged off the contact for a 31-yard pickup. That run turned out to be the backbreaker for Tivy. Garza plunged 5 yards into the end zone two plays later. On Calallen’s next possession, he threaded a 78-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Leal to stretch the lead to 38-21 with 2:26 left in the third quarter. At that point, the Wildcats were in control.
“(Calallen) did a great job,” Hickman said. “They were just very physical. We had several hits at the line of scrimmage or behind that went 20 to 30 yards. You can’t win ball games and do that.”
After the game was finished, many of seniors tearfully embraced each other in the corner of the stadium. Jones knew they were hurting in that moment, but he hopes the seniors eventually come to appreciate their accomplishments in the past two season: 21 wins, two district championships and a 20-game district win streak.
“I feel for them,” Jones said. “I hate that they don’t get to play another game because they are a really good football team and a really good group of kids. I will miss them. … This is an unbelievable group of kids. There is no way to replace all of them. We had great players, great athletes.
“You can’t say enough good things about them.”
