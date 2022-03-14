Our Lady of the Hills announced that Graham Ballay was selected to the 2021-22 Boys Winter Soccer Division III All-State Team recently.
Ballay was one of only two soccer players from Hill Country private schools to be selected to the All-State list. Jonathan Robert Ambs was selected as the other Hill Country selection from New Braunfels Christian Academy.
