DENVER – Stephen F. Austin's Trae Self, Sam Houston's Trevor Williams and SFA's Max Quick have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for August 30 through September 5.
Self, a senior quarterback from Richland, Texas, led the Lumberjacks to the victory in the WAC's first conference football tilt since 2012. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown and also racked up 47 yards on 11 rushing attempts. His 157.8 efficiency rating was a best among all WAC signal callers in week one.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
