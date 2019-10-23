During the last several years, Schreiner has experienced significant growth.
The university enjoys a small, beautiful campus, and it also has strong academics, considering it’s ranked by US News and World Report as the No. 12 best college in the regional west.
Schreiner’s athletic department is also in the process of trying to become elite.
During the last several weeks, I have profiled the Mountaineers men’s and women’s soccer teams and their volleyball squad.
The three teams share many similarities. All three are led by young coaches; all three have shown significant improvement during the past few seasons, and all three are only a few recruiting classes away from competing for conference champions every year.
So for this week, I decided to shine the spotlight on the man in charge of Schreiner’s athletic department. Bill Raleigh became the Mountaineers athletic director in 2017. Previously, he was the head basketball coach and the assistant athletic director for Southwestern Athletics.
Now, he’s working tirelessly to create a championship culture at Schreiner. On Wednesday, he was gracious enough to do a 30-minute interview with the Kerrville Daily Times. Here are some of the highlights from the interview.
Q: What made you decide to come to Schreiner?
Raleigh: Obviously for the opportunity to be an athletic director, but knowing the school helped, since it was in the same league (as my previous school Southwestern). That made the transition easier, because I knew the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference), I knew the travel, I knew the teams we were competing against — all that stuff.
There was definitely growth potential. I also really like Dr. McCormick, who has a great vision for the university. We are trying to grow as a university and expand, and really become very different than what we were 10 years ago.
Q: What are some of your goals as Schreiner’s athletic director?
Our first priority is a great student athlete experience. … Obviously, it’s a lot easier to have a good experience when you win (laughing), but athletics is one of the last bastions of being able to teach accountability and responsibility. What student athletes do every day is different than the rest of the student body.
We are trying to recruit student athletes. I use that term very seriously, because that’s what Div. III players are — they are students first; they are here to graduate. We are constantly having conversations about that. I don’t care how good you are, if you aren’t taking care of business in the classroom, you don’t get the chance to be the athlete part.
We represent Schreiner. That’s one of the other things I talk to the coaches about: We are Schreiner’s athletic department. Schreiner is the focal point. We are one of the pillars that help it be successful, not the other way around. We have to remember that. Our success is tied to Schreiner’s success. … A lot of times, the first impression people have with the university is through the athletic department. The soccer team is going to Colorado. They are going to spend the night somewhere in New Mexico and go out to dinner. The vast majority of the people in the restaurant where they eat have no idea who they are. If we act the way we should and represent the university well, that’s a net positive for us. We are really proud that we are representing this university.
Q: How much do you use your former experience as a coach to help some of the younger coaches on your staff?
I don’t micromanage them. I am not going to tell them what defense or offense to run. I have to bite my tongue sometimes in basketball because that’s my expertise, so to speak. I just try to give them observations about what I’m seeing. I know what a team looks like. It’s one of the things I’m proudest of: Even though we aren’t seeing the results we want yet, (our) volleyball team that went out and competed last night and battles. Our men’s soccer team has gotten so much better.
Here’s a great example: Our volleyball team played the No. 8 team in the country (Trinity) on Tuesday, and we battled them tooth and nail. Although, we didn’t see the result of the scoreboard, we made (Trinity’s) hall-of-fame coach take two timeouts in the first set. She’s probably never done that in her career against Schreiner. That’s a little step of progress that we need to put into perspective. … One of my roles is to help them to continue to push forward and see that progress is being made. I’m seeing us move in the right direction.
Q: It’s clear you have a state-of-the-art gym. Recently, you hosted an Ingram-Comfort volleyball match that attracted a great atmosphere. Do you have any more plans to host more high school events in the future?
One of the focal points we’ve tried to do as an athletic department is we are tying to be more involved in the community. We are working with Fitness First as our athletic supplier. … The tough thing for small schools is that you are very insulated. Everyone here knows what we are, but how do we get that out? Well, we have to get the reach. We have to get people who have been to our gym and tell their friends, “Hey, you need to look at this place.” We are trying to reach out.
Q: There have always been murmurs about Schreiner getting a football team. So I have to ask this question: Is Schreiner getting a football team anytime soon?
Raleigh: (Laughs) It takes a lot of money. We are in Texas, so to answer your question bluntly: No we aren’t getting one anytime soon, but you never know. We are in Texas, where high school football is king, but it also takes a lot of money. Without that, it doesn’t matter. It’s something that would be very intriguing for the university, but make sure you put this in there: That’s a decision well above my pay grade. That’s a decision for the president and the board of trustees.
